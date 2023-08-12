Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $208.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,705. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.