Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $219.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.17.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.26. The company had a trading volume of 310,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,305. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.01.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 549,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.