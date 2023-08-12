Martin & Co. Inc. TN Cuts Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.5% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $12.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.69. 1,294,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,471. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.79 and a 200 day moving average of $454.80. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.