Martin & Co. Inc. TN Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.31% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAT. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 236,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $771.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

