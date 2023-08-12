Martin & Co. Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 135,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 79.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,377,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,468,000 after buying an additional 608,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 42.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.17. 8,483,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,810,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

