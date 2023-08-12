Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,458 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 1.13% of Lifetime Brands worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 97,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

