Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.54. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

