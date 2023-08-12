Martin & Co. Inc. TN Increases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 1.2% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 374,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 481,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,748,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,566,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,292,484. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

