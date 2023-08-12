Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 34,746 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.09% of Syneos Health worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Sunday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of SYNH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 591,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,538. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

