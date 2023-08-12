Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 185 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.
RTX Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.84. 3,779,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,567,431. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
