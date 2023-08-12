Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 279 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 191.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $287,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $210,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENT. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,553 shares of company stock worth $1,616,561 over the last 90 days. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. 29,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,882. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.