Martin & Co. Inc. TN Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 720.0% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,798,000 after acquiring an additional 647,035 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $156,186,221. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

MA stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,611. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The company has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.63 and a 200 day moving average of $374.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

