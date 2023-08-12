MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.90.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

