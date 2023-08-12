MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $120.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.90.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.19 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

