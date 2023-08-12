Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Reduced by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $394.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $156,186,221. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

