Mather Group LLC. Buys 236 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

