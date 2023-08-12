Mather Group LLC. Buys 333 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

