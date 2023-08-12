Mather Group LLC. Buys 5,803 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,156,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,867,000 after purchasing an additional 952,711 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.41. 2,910,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,138. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $327.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

