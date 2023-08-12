Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $17,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 50,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. 148,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,486. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

