Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,621,458 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

