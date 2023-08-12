Mather Group LLC. Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,347,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $190.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

