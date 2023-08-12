Mather Group LLC. Has $11.96 Million Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.65% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITM. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,595,000 after acquiring an additional 125,648 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $195,000.

ITM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 231,949 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

