Mather Group LLC. Has $12.38 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

