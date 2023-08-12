Mather Group LLC. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.45% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:JCPB opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.