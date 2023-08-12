Mather Group LLC. Has $9.07 Million Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,219 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 3.42% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFLV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. 118,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,593. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

