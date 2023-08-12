Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.88% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $26,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,714,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,010,000 after purchasing an additional 264,335 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,642,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,123,000 after purchasing an additional 234,223 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,975,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,860,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. 424,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.