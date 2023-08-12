Mather Group LLC. Purchases 782 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 43.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $282.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.95. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

