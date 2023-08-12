Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,700 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $142,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.11. The company had a trading volume of 684,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,659. The company has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

