Mather Group LLC. Sells 43,286 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,027,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,286 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $53,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. 715,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,514. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

