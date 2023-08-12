Mather Group LLC. Sells 6,725 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $162,524,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $161.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.55.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

