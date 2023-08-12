Mather Group LLC. Sells 957 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

