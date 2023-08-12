Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Matterport alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTTR

Matterport Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.55. Matterport has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 39.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $247,627.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $247,627.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,164. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Matterport by 202.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.