Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 7,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 45,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Mawson Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

