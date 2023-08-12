McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $288.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.37. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $210.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

