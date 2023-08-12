McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $485.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $485.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $452.33.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $6.07 on Friday, reaching $440.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,658. McKesson has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,964. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

