mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.48

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.48 and traded as high as C$3.53. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.51, with a volume of 102,968 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of C$153.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.48.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.01. mdf commerce had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 66.26%. The business had revenue of C$31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.15 million. Equities analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.0144 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

