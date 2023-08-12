Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFIN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 190,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,068. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.05. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $63.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 100.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.