Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 95.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

