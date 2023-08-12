Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.62. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 72,700 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephone services, Corporate, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

