Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 3,423 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $52.87 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

