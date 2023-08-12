Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Synopsys by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,438,000 after acquiring an additional 397,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $428.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

