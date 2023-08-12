Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 38,275 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,275 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Pentair worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after buying an additional 627,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

