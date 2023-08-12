Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after acquiring an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,634,000 after acquiring an additional 212,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $642,077,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,666,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,575 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $102.19 and a one year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

