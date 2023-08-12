Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,966,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,383. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

