Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,942,000 after acquiring an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,295,000 after acquiring an additional 119,330 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE SPG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $118.87. 884,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,290. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

