Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $273.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

