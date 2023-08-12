Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $6.57 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $122.12 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

