Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

