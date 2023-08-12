Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 260 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 99.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,169.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.