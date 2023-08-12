Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 831.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,942 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,115. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

